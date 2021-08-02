Midland students welcomed back for first day of school

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - School is back in session.

Midland ISD welcomed students, teachers and staff back to classrooms on Monday. A whole 120 new hires are among those heading to school, including Scharbauer Elementary’s newest principal Gloria Hamil.

Hamil says there’s nothing like the first day back.

“Well, today we’re going to make it really fun. Having the kids back, they’re going to be having a lot of exciting activities, getting to know each other, getting to know the teachers and just getting excited about being back at school,” said Hamil.

The school district does not have a mask mandate in place, through students and staff are free to wear masks if they please.

Ector County ISD returns to in-person learning on August 10.

