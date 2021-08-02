Advertisement

Midland students welcomed back for first day of school

Students arrive for the first day of school at Scharbauer Elementary.
Students arrive for the first day of school at Scharbauer Elementary.(Stephanie Douglas/CBS7)
By Stephanie Douglas
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - School is back in session.

Midland ISD welcomed students, teachers and staff back to classrooms on Monday. A whole 120 new hires are among those heading to school, including Scharbauer Elementary’s newest principal Gloria Hamil.

Hamil says there’s nothing like the first day back.

“Well, today we’re going to make it really fun. Having the kids back, they’re going to be having a lot of exciting activities, getting to know each other, getting to know the teachers and just getting excited about being back at school,” said Hamil.

The school district does not have a mask mandate in place, through students and staff are free to wear masks if they please.

Ector County ISD returns to in-person learning on August 10.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Midland police investigating murder of juvenile
If the rink is removed, it will be replaced with another recreational option.
FIRST ON CBS7: Music City Mall considering removal of ice rink
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Man charged with beheading woman in Minneapolis suburb
Clara Ledward.
Woman accused of murdering her husband extradited to Odessa
West Texas boxer, Abel Mendoza, is defending his perfect record on Saturday.
Local boxer defending perfect record in New Mexico

Latest News

Tall grass in Odessa.
Untamed yards could earn Odessa homeowners a fine
Odessa College previews upcoming school year
INTERVIEW: Odessa College preparing for new school year
INTERVIEW: Odessa College previews school year
Clara Ledward.
Woman accused of murdering her husband extradited to Odessa