‘Midessanime’ makes first its appearance in West Texas

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Midessanime hosted its first ever anime convention at the Odessa Marriott this weekend. It was a jam-packed event that brought many fans and professionals together.

It featured various celebrity anime voice actors, 40 vendors surrounding the floor, and guest panels.

Organizers wanted to hold the event last year, but the pandemic forced it to go virtual. Now live and in-person, Midessanime owner Josh Wilson was excited to see all the hard work pay off.

“It’s been so exciting for our staff and our attendees to finally be able to do this in person after having to put it off for so long. It takes months of preparation to put on a convention of this size and everyone has just been so amazingly kind this weekend and we are so thankful that we had such a great turnout”, says Wilson.

Anime originates from the Japanese culture and events like the Midessanime convention help bring people from numerous backgrounds together through its unique brand of creativity.

“There’s a lot of first-time attendees this year in Odessa and we’re so glad that people from all over the tri-state area. We’ve had people coming from Chicago, New York, California. Here they are this weekend to celebrate something that we all love together”, says Wilson.

For many of the special guests at the convention, it was a time to enjoy the energy.

“We all miss seeing our patrons and getting to interact with them and getting to actually see people rather than just inside the digital world that we’ve been living in for the last two years. So getting to reconnect with the community that we’re very close with has been really rewarding for me”, says Maid Kochi, a special events manager for the Neko Neko Maid and Host club.

“I guess coming out of what last year was like, everyone is just so ready to have fun and like have a good time, so the energy level was intense. This was intense”, says Cory J Phillips, a celebrity anime voice actor.

Midessanime hopes to make this an annual event and they plan to do it all again next summer.

