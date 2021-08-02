Advertisement

‘Every Dose Matters’ campaign comes to Midland

By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:20 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Department of State Health Services is holding a campaign encouraging the community to get vaccinated.

‘Every Dose Matters’ is a partnership with Walmart on Midland Drive, and was giving away free prizes if you joined in on the fun.

The event featured a sixteen-foot video wall outside in the parking lot that featured health professionals explaining the importance of getting vaccinated.

Anyone over the age of 12 is eligible for a free vaccine.

Robert Santiago, the event site manager for the campaign, says that he enjoys getting to interact with the community.

“I love just providing a community service message, you know a positive message that benefits us all, so, it’s just. It’s a good thing. People come by. We have discussions but we’re really just promoting the vaccine and encouraging people to seek advice from their doctors from their health professional”, says Santiago.

The event will happen again on August 2nd from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Walmart on Midland drive.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If the rink is removed, it will be replaced with another recreational option.
FIRST ON CBS7: Music City Mall considering removal of ice rink
Clara Jassmin Ledward, 29.
Odessa woman accused of murdering her husband shot, captured in Mexico
The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Midland police investigating murder of juvenile
Odessa Police Department vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Elderly man dies in Odessa accident
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Man charged with beheading woman in Minneapolis suburb

Latest News

Anime Convention Odessa
‘Midessanime’ makes first its appearance in West Texas
Dogs N Action
Dogs N Action
Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosts 2nd Color Run
Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce 'Color Run'