‘Every Dose Matters’ campaign comes to Midland

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Department of State Health Services is holding a campaign encouraging the community to get vaccinated.

‘Every Dose Matters’ is a partnership with Walmart on Midland Drive, and was giving away free prizes if you joined in on the fun.

The event featured a sixteen-foot video wall outside in the parking lot that featured health professionals explaining the importance of getting vaccinated.

Anyone over the age of 12 is eligible for a free vaccine.

Robert Santiago, the event site manager for the campaign, says that he enjoys getting to interact with the community.

“I love just providing a community service message, you know a positive message that benefits us all, so, it’s just. It’s a good thing. People come by. We have discussions but we’re really just promoting the vaccine and encouraging people to seek advice from their doctors from their health professional”, says Santiago.

The event will happen again on August 2nd from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Walmart on Midland drive.

