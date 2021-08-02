Doggy day care succeeds through pandemic

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The coronavirus pandemic led to working from home and social distancing but it also led to more people needing the company of man’s best friend. For Amanda Tollous and her new business, that was good news.

“It actually picked up more during corona than it would versus not,” says Tollous.

Tollous started a dog kenneling business in January and luckily it has only grown.

People started bringing in dogs that were adopted during the pandemic, or what Tollous calls corona puppies, so they can get socialized after over a year of staying at home.

“Let’s socialize your dog lets not leave your dog in the kennel or not knowing what another dog is because just like we don’t know what the humans are anymore they don’t know what dogs are,” she says.

Now people are headed back to work and back to vacationing, and dogs are getting a little vacation of their own.

“A lot of people are just having a great time on their vacations, we didn’t get to do that for two years so that’s the big thing right now vacation vacation vacation,” says Tollous.

After a successful seven months Tollous hopes her doggy business continues to grow. If your pup needs some socialization you can find Amanda on the Rover app.

