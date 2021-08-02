Advertisement

Doggy day care succeeds through pandemic

By Camila Rueda
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The coronavirus pandemic led to working from home and social distancing but it also led to more people needing the company of man’s best friend. For Amanda Tollous and her new business, that was good news.

“It actually picked up more during corona than it would versus not,” says Tollous.

Tollous started a dog kenneling business in January and luckily it has only grown.

People started bringing in dogs that were adopted during the pandemic, or what Tollous calls corona puppies, so they can get socialized after over a year of staying at home.

“Let’s socialize your dog lets not leave your dog in the kennel or not knowing what another dog is because just like we don’t know what the humans are anymore they don’t know what dogs are,” she says.

Now people are headed back to work and back to vacationing, and dogs are getting a little vacation of their own.

“A lot of people are just having a great time on their vacations, we didn’t get to do that for two years so that’s the big thing right now vacation vacation vacation,” says Tollous.

After a successful seven months Tollous hopes her doggy business continues to grow. If your pup needs some socialization you can find Amanda on the Rover app.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Midland police investigating murder of juvenile
If the rink is removed, it will be replaced with another recreational option.
FIRST ON CBS7: Music City Mall considering removal of ice rink
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Man charged with beheading woman in Minneapolis suburb
Clara Jassmin Ledward, 29.
Odessa woman accused of murdering her husband shot, captured in Mexico
West Texas boxer, Abel Mendoza, is defending his perfect record on Saturday.
Local boxer defending perfect record in New Mexico

Latest News

West Texas Weather Forecast 8/2
West Texas Weather Forecast 8/2
Doggy daycare booms during pandemic
Doggy day care booms during pandemic
Music City Mall considering removal of ice rink
Music City Mall considering removal of ice rink
Walmart and Texas DSHS partner in vaccine effort
‘Every Dose Matters’ campaign comes to Midland