RockHounds star Nick Allen helps Team USA stay undefeated at Olympics

Team USA went undefeated in pool play with the help of Rock Hounds star Nick Allen.
By Kate Porter
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Team USA went undefeated in pool play with the help of RockHounds star Nick Allen. Allen hit a homerun in Team USA’s 4-2 win against South Korea on Saturday. Team USA clinched Group B and will compete against Group A winner, Japan, on Monday. Winner advances to semifinals and loser faces an elimination game.

