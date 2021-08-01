RockHounds star Nick Allen helps Team USA stay undefeated at Olympics
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Team USA went undefeated in pool play with the help of RockHounds star Nick Allen. Allen hit a homerun in Team USA’s 4-2 win against South Korea on Saturday. Team USA clinched Group B and will compete against Group A winner, Japan, on Monday. Winner advances to semifinals and loser faces an elimination game.
