Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosts 2nd Color Run

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosted their second annual color run today at the Comanche Trail Park.

The organization was not able to host its event last year due to the pandemic.

Erica Balenger, a volunteer for the organization, was not sure what the turn-out of the event would like on the big day.

“So I did feel like ok you know how things are little bit you know with covid going back up. I did feel like we might not have a turnout but we did have pre-registration, so we did have a number of 150”, says Balenger.

When it comes to taking some time to focus on your well-being. Getting outdoors can really make an impact on your physical health.

“I know that with mental health sometimes you feel like the world is coming to a closure and this exercising, enjoying the outdoors, getting a little bit of fresh air, seeing people around you happy I think that also changes something inside of you”, Says Balenger.

While many people are enjoying the fun it’s adding a pop of color.

“We just wanted to bring the community out for some fun. It’s been kind of, since covid no one has really been doing anything and we just wanted to make something happen and bring the community together for a fun event”, says Sarina Banuelos, Executive Assistant from the Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

While many families didn’t have the chance to make memories due to the pandemic, many families came out to have some fun before the school season kicked off.

“It’s amazing. It’s great. for not having to do anything for almost whole year and come out to do all these events in Odessa and Midland. They both have been doing a lot of events and we’ve been trying to do them and get out. You know, just trying to enjoy the summer before school starts”, says Steven Ornelas, a participant from the ‘Color Run’.

The Odessa Hispanic Chamber of Commerce says they hope to bring the color run for many years to come.

