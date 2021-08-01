New pet training facility ‘Dogs N Action’ comes to West Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -A new dog training facility had its grand opening in West Odessa today.

‘Dogs N Action’ is a dog training facility that offers services such as basic obedience, agility, and behavioral problems.

Classes are recorded and sent to the dog owners to show the progress your furry friend is making.

Teresa Tuttle, the owner of ‘Dogs N Action’ has helped dogs from many backgrounds and it brings her joy knowing she’s making a difference.

“To know that I saved a dog’s life because if I hadn’t intervened that dog was headed for euthanization so that makes me, that touches my heart”, says Tuttle.

