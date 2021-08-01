Advertisement

Midland police investigating murder of juvenile

The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 9:31 PM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland police are investigating the death of a juvenile near the intersection of Parkway and Hollandale.

According to MPD, officers responded to a call at 1:21 a.m. in reference to a juvenile that was found deceased. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Two suspects have been placed in custody in reference to the murder. Police did not say if those suspects had been charged with a crime.

the investigation is still ongoing.

