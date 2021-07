Local boxer defending perfect record in New Mexico

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - West Texas boxer, Abel Mendoza, is defending his perfect record on Saturday. His record is 29-0 with 22 knockouts. He will fight Israel Rojas of Mexico at The Inn of the Mountain Gods in Mescalero, New Mexico. Mendoza was born in Fort Stockton and raised in Pecos.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.