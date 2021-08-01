Advertisement

Ector County Library hosts Summer Wrap-Up Party

By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Ector County Library held a summer reading wrap-up party at Noel Heritage Plaza.

The summer reading program was open to all ages and consisted of reading numerous books and then reporting back to the library for the chance to win small prizes.

The event today was the program’s finale and featured other games from other organizations, food trucks, free snow cones, and a petting zoo.

J’nevelyn White, the Managing Librarian for Adult Services at the Ector County Library, says that giving her time back in educating the younger community makes her proud.

“I live to make kids happy. give them a little candy. give them a little prize or the bubbles were making them squeal earlier. I love that. I love being close to a park. But also, we do a good thing. the literacy you know if they learn to read and read easily their whole education is so much easier all through their lives”, says White.

White says that many of the children she’s helped in the past have thanked her for her services.

