Hoppel advances at Olympics, family and friends celebrate

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Bryce Hoppel advanced to the semifinals in the men’s 800m at the Olympics in Tokyo on Friday. Back at home in Midland, his family and friends had a watch party to cheer Bryce on.

Watch the video above to see their reaction, and hear from Bryce’s mom.

The Midland High grad’s semifinal race will be at 6:05 a.m. CT on Sunday and will be televised live on NBC’s streaming service Peacock.

