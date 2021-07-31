Advertisement

Hoppel advances at Olympics, family and friends celebrate

By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Bryce Hoppel advanced to the semifinals in the men’s 800m at the Olympics in Tokyo on Friday. Back at home in Midland, his family and friends had a watch party to cheer Bryce on.

Watch the video above to see their reaction, and hear from Bryce’s mom.

The Midland High grad’s semifinal race will be at 6:05 a.m. CT on Sunday and will be televised live on NBC’s streaming service Peacock.

