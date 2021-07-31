FIRST ON CBS7: Music City Mall considering removal of ice rink

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 has confirmed Music City Mall is considering getting rid of the mall’s ice rink.

The area of the mall is still operating in a limited capacity. They have bumper cars and bounce houses available for entertainment.

The major issue stems from the cost to replace the rink’s old ice plant, which has broken down. The cost to replace the plant with a new one could cost up to $750,000.

Mall officials say that even if a new plant is ordered, it will take close to half a year for the plant to arrive due to supply chain shortages and the limited number of vendors who make the plants. It would then take a significant amount of time to install, meaning the rink will not be available this hockey season.

“There’s only a handful of people in the country who even work on these things,” said Greg Morgan, the Music City Mall General Manager. “There’s two or three mechanics and a half a dozen manufacturers, and almost none of them are in the United States.”

MCM is currently assessing bids for different options at the rink’s location; however, it will not replace it with a retail option if the mall chooses to get rid of the ice rink.

“We will not be putting any sort of retail establishment here,” Morgan said. “This will stay a recreational facility serving the same mission it always has and be available to the community.”

Morgan said a final decision on what to do with the rink could be made within the next two weeks.

