Biles out of vault and uneven bars; beam and floor possible

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits to perform on the vault during the artistic...
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits to perform on the vault during the artistic gymnastics women's final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. The American gymnastics superstar has withdrawn the all-around competition to focus on her mental well-being.(Gregory Bull | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TOKYO (AP) — Simone Biles has withdrawn from the Olympic event finals Sunday in the vault and uneven bars, according to USA Gymnastics.

She continues to be evaluated daily to determine whether she’ll compete in the finals for floor exercise on Monday or balance beam a day later.

Biles said she was putting her mental health first when she withdrew from the gymnastics team event after one rotation. The U.S. women won silver there. She also chose not to compete in the all-around. American Sunisa Lee won gold in that event.

MyKayla Skinner, who had the fourth highest score in vault during qualifications, will compete in vault finals for the U.S. alongside Jade Carey, who finished with the second highest score. Biles was the defending Olympic champion in the vault.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

