Advertisement

Publix to require masks for workers in stores

By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Publix is bringing back masks for its employees.

With the spread of the more contagious COVID delta variant, the face coverings are returning next week.

“Effective August 2, Publix associates, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear face coverings over their noses and mouths while inside any Publix store,” the company said on its website. “We encourage all to do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

The delta variant causes infections that are more contagious than the common cold, flu, smallpox and the Ebola virus, and it is as infectious as chickenpox, according to leaked internal documents from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and obtained by The Washington Post.

The CDC recommends people in areas of substantial- or high-transmission risk wear face coverings over their noses and mouths when in public, indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

Walmart has also made a similar move, reversing its mask policy for its employees working in stores, clubs, distribution facilities and warehouses.

They will be required to wear masks in areas with high infection rates, even if they have been vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
One person killed, four others hurt in overnight crash along I-20
Eyewitnesses say that two 18-wheelers crashed head-on. Exact details on the crash have not been...
DPS investigating major crash south of Midland
Jenny Cudd and Eliel Rosa leave Federal Courthouse in Midland
Midlander pleads guilty to charge connected to Capitol riot
Jennifer Leascher
Breakthrough: Fully vaccinated Midlander hospitalized with COVID-19
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth

Latest News

Jniya Tallie, a graduate assistant with the Jackson State women's basketball team, left, speaks...
To get shots in arms, governments turn to money in pockets
Special boxes were delivered to new Teachers at Midland ISD
New Midland ISD Teachers surprised with special deliveries
Guests wear required face masks due to the Covid-19 pandemic on Main Street, U.S.A. in front of...
Disney requiring US employees to be vaccinated against virus
Odessa woman accused of murdering her husband arrested in Mexico
Odessa woman accused of murdering her husband arrested in Mexico
INTERVIEW: 432 Crew performing this weekend
INTERVIEW: 432 Crew performing this weekend