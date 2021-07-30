Advertisement

Police identify man killed in Midland crash

Midland Police Department Stock Photo (Abe Franco/CBS 7)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed in a rollover crash in Midland overnight.

The victim has been identified as Daniel Espinoza, 25.

According to the Midland Police Department, officers responded to a crash in the 3000 block of the West I-20 south service road at 2:17 a.m.

When police arrived, they found a Ford F-150 that had rolled over. The driver, identified as Espinoza, was found pinned under the truck.

An investigation of the crash revealed that Espinoza lost control of the vehicle before it left the roadway and rolled. Espinoza was partially ejected.

Police say their investigation into the crash is ongoing.

