Oeste de Texas Hoy! app launches for Spanish news in West Texas

By Seyla Balderas
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - We’re excited to announce that a new app has joined the CBS7 Media Group as part of our sister station Telemundo20.

The app, called Oeste De Texas Hoy!, can be downloaded on your phone and other devices.

Telemundo20 is the first station in West Texas to offer an app like this.

“It doesn’t just reach Hispanic or Latinos, it reaches other cultures in this case, and anywhere in the world, if you download the app you’re able to watch us. That’s very unique, and us being ones, it is a huge responsibility but it’s very exciting,” said Patsy Casas, one of the OTT news anchors for Oeste De Texas Hoy!

The app can also be downloaded through Roku and Amazon Fire.

If you haven’t downloaded it yet - We invite you to get started today!

