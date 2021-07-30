Odessa police working major crash along North County Road West

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police are on the scene of a major crash along North County Road West on Friday.

The crash was reported in the 1700 block of North County Road West.

Police say that at least one person suffered life-threatening injuries. No other details have been released at this time.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area at this time.

