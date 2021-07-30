Odessa barber returns to work five months after getting shot

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - After months of painful recovery, an Odessa man who was shot twice during a break-in is walking again and getting back to work.

There are many steps to recovery. Frankie Lujan’s latest steps have been literal.

“Three weeks ago, it was hard to even stand up.”

But he’s standing and working now.

“It’s definitely night and day, then until now.”

Lujan was one of two people injured during a home break-in back in February. He was shot once in the stomach and once in the leg, the latter causing severe nerve damage. The damage stopped him from walking and working.

That posed a problem for his barbershop, King Kitz, which struggled in his absence.

“There was a few times where we were just like, ‘maybe we should just close the doors and get out of it while we can’”.

But like his injury, Lujan persevered. He went from his bed, to a wheelchair, to a walker.

Now that walker is in the rearview mirror.

“It’s a big step to come here without it and to finish the day without it.”

Lujan says he can stand for a couple of hours, or what he calls about four haircuts back-to-back. He still isn’t able to work a full week, so there’s still room for improvement.

“I’m far from 100%, that’s for sure.”

With business booming, Lujan is prepared to push himself further - both physically and professionally.

