Advertisement

Odessa barber returns to work five months after getting shot

Frankie Lujan working on a client's hair at King Kutz.
Frankie Lujan working on a client's hair at King Kutz.(Joshua Skinner/CBS7)
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - After months of painful recovery, an Odessa man who was shot twice during a break-in is walking again and getting back to work.

There are many steps to recovery. Frankie Lujan’s latest steps have been literal.

“Three weeks ago,  it was hard to even stand up.”

But he’s standing and working now.

“It’s definitely night and day, then until now.”

Lujan was one of two people injured during a home break-in back in February. He was shot once in the stomach and once in the leg, the latter causing severe nerve damage. The damage stopped him from walking and working.

That posed a problem for his barbershop, King Kitz, which struggled in his absence.

“There was a few times where we were just like, ‘maybe we should just close the doors and get out of it while we can’”.

But like his injury, Lujan persevered. He went from his bed, to a wheelchair, to a walker.

Now that walker is in the rearview mirror.

“It’s a big step to come here without it and to finish the day without it.”

Lujan says he can stand for a couple of hours, or what he calls about four haircuts back-to-back. He still isn’t able to work a full week, so there’s still room for improvement.

“I’m far from 100%, that’s for sure.”

With business booming, Lujan is prepared to push himself further - both physically and professionally.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
One person killed, four others hurt in overnight crash along I-20
Eyewitnesses say that two 18-wheelers crashed head-on. Exact details on the crash have not been...
DPS investigating major crash south of Midland
Jenny Cudd and Eliel Rosa leave Federal Courthouse in Midland
Midlander pleads guilty to charge connected to Capitol riot
Jennifer Leascher
Breakthrough: Fully vaccinated Midlander hospitalized with COVID-19
Desiree Castaneda was charged with enabling child sex abuse and child neglect.
Mother arrested for child neglect after 12-year-old daughter gives birth

Latest News

Special boxes were delivered to new Teachers at Midland ISD
New Midland ISD Teachers surprised with special deliveries
Odessa woman accused of murdering her husband arrested in Mexico
Odessa woman accused of murdering her husband arrested in Mexico
INTERVIEW: 432 Crew performing this weekend
INTERVIEW: 432 Crew performing this weekend
Clara Jassmin Ledward, 29.
Odessa woman accused of murdering her husband shot, captured in Mexico