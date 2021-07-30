New Midland ISD Teachers surprised with special deliveries

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -

The new school year for Midland ISD starts in just three days.

But on Friday, new teachers for the school district were treated to a special surprise.

At Fannin Elementary School in Midland, the hallways are quiet and empty for now.

But come August 2, they’ll be filled with students ready to get back into the classroom but Friday was all about the new teachers also starting the school year.

Every new teacher was surprised with a gift basket full of goodies like books, gift cards, and of course supplies!

“I’m enjoying this, I really do love everything about this,” said Ms. Luna, 2nd Grade Math Teacher at Fannin Elementary School.

They were given out with the help of the Midland Downtown Lions Club and Endeavor Energy, who want to help these new teachers get their year started off right.

“This is a way we can serve them and help them serve our kids and give our kids the best quality education possible,” said Paul Browning, President of the Midland Downtown Lions Club.

And for teachers like Ms. Luna and Ms. Gibbs, this show of appreciation goes a long way.

“As a new teacher, it makes me feel appreciated, so I appreciate it. It makes me feel special,” Ms. Luna explains.

“With this, the community and MISD have been super sweet to me. I feel super grateful to be here,” said Ms. Gibbs, Kindergarten Teacher, Fannin Elementary School.

And like many educators, there are so many unknowns, but also so many things to look forward to once kids make their way back to the classroom.

“Since this is my first year teaching, I’m super excited to get to know the kids and help them learn and grow,” said Ms. Luna.

Now Midland ISD tells us that across all 40 campuses over 100 new teachers will be starting this school year.

