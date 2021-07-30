Advertisement

Midland man accused of leading deputies on high-speed chase across several counties

Tyler Akins, 30.
Tyler Akins, 30.(Winkler County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WINKLER COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland man has been arrested after authorities say he led deputies on a high-speed chase across several counties on Thursday night.

Tyler Akins, 30, has been charged with Evading Arrest with a Vehicle, a third-degree felony, and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, a Class A Misdemeanor.

According to the Winkler County Sheriff’s Office, a high-speed chase began in Ector County at 8 p.m. and made its way to Winkler County.

Winkler County Sheriff’s deputies then took the lead in the chase to assist deputies from Ector County.

The chase finally came to an end in Loving County on a lease off Purple Cattleguard road. The driver, identified as Akins, was taken into custody without incident.

The Ector County Sheriff’s Office, Winkler County Sheriff’s Office, Kermit Police Department, Loving County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Game Wardens all took part in the chase.

Two girls from Midland were recognized by police after turning in lost money.
Midland girls recognized for returning lost money to police
