Midland girls recognized for returning lost money to police

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Here’s some good news from a couple of Good Samaritans.

Two young women in Midland have both earned a Challenge Coin from the Midland Police Department.

The police department shared photos on its Facebook page thanking the girls for turning in a ‘substantial amount of money they found.

Police say the girls found the money on the street and instead of keeping it, gave it to the police to return it to its rightful owner.

Today, members of the Midland Police Department presented these two young ladies with our challenge coin for being good...

Posted by Midland Police Department on Thursday, July 29, 2021

