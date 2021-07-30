Gaven Norris Law Firm unites children with their forever families

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A group of children in West Texas were united with their forever families on Friday as part of the Gaven Norris Law Firm’s semi-annual adoption day.

The law firm sets up 30 to 40 adoptions a year, and each adoption event has a unique theme.

This time around, it had an Olympic theme where everyone was a winner.

“It’s been overwhelming of blessings to see Mattix realize that he has a full family, he’s going to know that he’s loved and above and beyond and he’s always going to be put first no matter what and that’s all I want for my kids.”

If a picture is worth a thousand words, then the smile on Maddox’s face is priceless.

Maddox was one of the 13 children who had their adoptions finalized at Friday’s event.

His mother, Marisha Diaz, says it’s been a long time coming. This day couldn’t be any more special to finally blend their family into one.

“We are a blended family, my daughter has a great relationship with her father and Eric has a big step on this, when we first got together he was always two feet in, said Diaz.

Eric Diaz came into Maddox’s life at just two years old. Eric says his connection with Maddox was instant like he was his own.

“I walked into that relationship, and ever since then it’s been easy.”

Eric says it’s an emotional day because he’s blessed Maddox has chosen him to be his dad.

“Maddox has already changed me so much, patience, humility, just wanting to be a better father a better husband and all-around adult for the whole family, for Maddox, and for him to look up to someone like me this is what this day is for,” said Eric.

The Gaven Norris Law Firm plans to hold one more adoption event before the end of the year.

