$1,000 reward offered for info on man accused of leaving Midland salon without paying

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland police are looking for a man who they say left a salon without paying last week.

According to the Midland Police Department, the man pictured above received Services from Beauty Affair back on July 23.

When it came time to pay the bill of more than $100, the man said he was going to get his wallet and never came back.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest in this case could receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Call Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS, 1-800-7LOCKUP, or submit a tip online and reference Midland PD Case # (21-0723027).

