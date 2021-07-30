Advertisement

$1,000 reward offered for info on man accused of leaving Midland salon without paying

Midland police say this man skipped out on paying a bill of more than $100 at Beauty Affair.
Midland police say this man skipped out on paying a bill of more than $100 at Beauty Affair.(Midland Police Department)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland police are looking for a man who they say left a salon without paying last week.

According to the Midland Police Department, the man pictured above received Services from Beauty Affair back on July 23.

When it came time to pay the bill of more than $100, the man said he was going to get his wallet and never came back.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest in this case could receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Call Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS, 1-800-7LOCKUP, or submit a tip online and reference Midland PD Case # (21-0723027).

On July 23, at approximately 3:00 p.m., the above male received services from Beauty Affair located in the 3300 block of...

Posted by Midland Police Department on Thursday, July 29, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
One person killed, four others hurt in overnight crash along I-20
Eyewitnesses say that two 18-wheelers crashed head-on. Exact details on the crash have not been...
DPS investigating major crash south of Midland
Jenny Cudd and Eliel Rosa leave Federal Courthouse in Midland
Midlander pleads guilty to charge connected to Capitol riot
Jennifer Leascher
Breakthrough: Fully vaccinated Midlander hospitalized with COVID-19
MPD: Barricaded suspect taken into custody

Latest News

COVID-19 surge taking a toll on mental health of Midland’s healthcare workers
COVID-19 surge taking a toll on mental health of Midland’s healthcare workers
Oeste de Texas Hoy! app launches for Spanish news in West Texas
Oeste de Texas Hoy! app launches for Spanish news in West Texas
West Texas Weather Forecast 7/30
West Texas Weather Forecast 7/30
Oeste de Texas Hoy! app launches for Spanish news in West Texas
Oeste de Texas Hoy! app launches for Spanish news in West Texas