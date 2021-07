ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Mostly sunny this afternoon with highs remaining below normal. Temps in the Permian Basin will be in the lower 90s, while the western Permian Basin and upper Trans Pecos will reach in to the mid 90s. There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the mountains and lower Trans Pecos this afternoon.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.