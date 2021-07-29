Tailgate held to welcome new teachers in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Chamber of Commerce and Chevron came together to welcome new teachers to Odessa.

On Thursday morning, more than 40 local vendors lined up to offer free goodies to teachers who will be joining Ector County ISD in the fall.

The Chamber says it was a great way for the teachers to learn what local businesses and services are available to them.

A second-grade teacher joining ECISD from California says it was a great welcome.

“It makes me feel happy, it makes me feel that they value me. It really made me feel very special,” said Leticia Covarrubias, who will be teaching at Barbara Jordan Elementary.

ECISD is planning on welcoming over 300 new teachers to the district this coming school year.

