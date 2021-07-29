Advertisement

One person killed, four others hurt in overnight crash along I-20

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - A young woman was killed and four people were hurt a car rolled and crashed last night.

The victim has been identified as Sarah Cortez, 22, of Odessa.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash on I-20 at mile marker 111, three miles west of Odessa, at 12:02 a.m.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving a Honda Accord.

The driver and three passengers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A fourth passenger, identified as Cortez, died at the scene.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the Accord had a flat tire, which caused the driver to lose control.

DPS says that four people who were in the car, including Cortez, were not wearing their seat belts at the time.

