Odessa doctor specializing in treating aortic stenosis

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - People who are suffering from aortic stenosis, a type of heart disease, can get treated right here in Odessa.

Aortic stenosis is a disease commonly seen in people over the age of 65 and occurs when the main valve in your heart gets calcified.

Dr. Adam Farber, a Cardiologist at Medical Center Hospital, is an expert on treating the disease.

“This procedure is driven by planning and evaluation of the actual anatomy. The shape of the heart. The shape of the valve and how it’s functioning. It allows us to make a plan of how we’re going to implant the valve and what size to use, and actually, most of the work is done there,” said Farber.

New technology allows doctors to implant a new valve through a small incision in the leg. The device is then sent up through the artery and implanted into the heart.

In the past, open-heart surgery was the go-to procedure for fixing the valve.

Dr. Farber says the hospital has already conducted over 50 procedures so far.

If you feel that you’re experiencing any symptoms of shortness of breath, fatigue, or chest pains, you should contact your primary physician to see if you may be suffering from aortic stenosis.

