MPD: Barricaded suspect taken into custody

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Charges are pending against a person who was taken into custody Wednesday night, according to the City of Midland’s Public Information Officer, Erin Bailey.

The Midland Police Department’s SWAT team was called to the 3300 block of Providence Drive in reference to a barricaded suspect, according to Bailey.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and no injuries have been reported, according to the city.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.