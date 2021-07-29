Advertisement

MPD: Barricaded suspect taken into custody

Charges are pending, according to the City of Midland
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Charges are pending against a person who was taken into custody Wednesday night, according to the City of Midland’s Public Information Officer, Erin Bailey.

The Midland Police Department’s SWAT team was called to the 3300 block of Providence Drive in reference to a barricaded suspect, according to Bailey.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and no injuries have been reported, according to the city.

