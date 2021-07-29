COVID-19 surge taking a toll on mental health of Midland’s healthcare workers

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is taking a toll on the mental health of healthcare workers in Midland.

The Center for Children and Families is working to help Midland Memorial Hospital employees deal with stress as beds fill back up with more cases.

“Nurses in particular have had an unusually large amount of trauma on a daily basis,” said Melanie Saiz of Centers.

Doctors and nurses at the hospital have been working around the clock treating the growing number of patients.

Hospital officials say that limited staff is causing employees’ mental health to suffer.

“The fatigue and trauma is real. No one wants to go through another Covid wave, I can tell you that for sure. As we start to see the demand is putting on the staff, it is very challenging,” said Kit Bredimus, Chief Nursing Officer of MMH.

While doctors and nurses try to keep up with the surge, MMH says signs of depression, insomnia and PTSD are things they have to keep an eye on.

“You can see the anxiety starting to bubble up, you can see the frustration, those are the real key hallmark signs that we start looking at. If we see more call-ins, if we start to see more staff that are not able to fully function at work, those are the things that we start to immediately intervene on,” said Brediumus.

And when that becomes apparent, Centers is there to offer free counseling services.

“These are our heroes, of course they’re healthcare heroes, but we are all human beings, so we all need to take care of ourselves physically and also mentally. We are trying to meet that need within our communities, especially for our healthcare workers right now,” said Saiz.

Centers is offering in-person, virtual and phone counseling to all essential workers.

