Chick-fil-A employee celebrates 91st birthday

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa community celebrated a special birthday on Wednesday.

Many of you know Ms. Ann, who works at Chick-fil-A on 42nd Street. On Wednesday she turned 91, and is still excited to get to work.

Friends and fellow employees all came together to celebrate the day with a cake, flowers and presents.

Ms. Ann doesn’t let much stop her from doing her jobs and seeing her friends. Even the pandemic couldn’t stop her for long!

She says the secret to her age is clean living, loving good, being good to others and having a job she loves.

