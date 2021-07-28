Advertisement

Rainbow Room looking to have kids in need ready for the start of school

School Supplies
School Supplies(KBTX)
By Kate Porter
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - With students heading back to school in the next few weeks, the Rainbow Room is busy collecting school supplies for kids in the CPS and Foster systems.

The first day of school feeling isn’t complete without new school supplies to start the year off.

The Rainbow Room is making sure no child in the Permian Basin goes without that feeling for the upcoming school season.

Businesses, churches, and people from Odessa and Midland have been donating essential items to the Rainbow Room for their school supply drive.

The supplies are being collected to fill backpacks, and then divided into three age groups: Elementary, Middle School and High School.

Rainbow Room coordinator Jannine Seymour says after years of teaching she knows how important it is for kids to have the right supplies on the first day.

“The spirals, the folders, the binders, even wide-ruled paper matters somewhat on grade level. We’re trying to match that as appropriately as possible especially when you’re doing an assembly line of 400 backpacks in 4 hours or so. We’ll just do the best we can. The caseworkers know we’ll try to help fill the gaps later as much as possible,” said Seymour.

The Rainbow Room’s goal this year is to fill and give away at least 400 backpacks.

Supplies will be distributed on Monday to caseworkers so the backpacks can be given to the kids in need.

