Police searching for woman accused of stealing close to $2,000 worth of items from Odessa Walmart

Odessa police say this woman stole $1,975 worth of items from the Walmart on Loop 338.
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Police are looking for a woman who they say stole close to $2,000 worth of items from an Odessa Walmart.

According to the Odessa Police Department, the woman shown in the photos above stole $1,975 worth of items from the Walmart on Loop 338 back on July 10.

Anyone with information on her identity is asked to call Ofc. T. Bullard at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #210011598.

