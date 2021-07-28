Advertisement

Officials: 2 dead; 7 injured after Texas chemical plant leak

Breaking news.
Breaking news.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:40 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAPORTE, Texas (AP) — Two people are dead after a chemical leak at plant in La Porte, Texas.

LyondellBasell spokesperson Chevalier Gray said in a statement that the incident happened about 7:35 p.m. Tuesday and involved an acetic acid leak at the company’s facility in the La Porte Complex.

Emergency responders from the City of La Porte and Channel Industries Mutual Aid were on the scene Tuesday night.

Gray said two people “sustained fatal injuries.” Seven others sustained injuries, including burns. Some were treated at the scene and others were sent to a hospital.

The company said it was working closely with responders to confirm all employees were accounted for.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies drivers killed in Ector County crash
The cover of the Welch's outdoor gazebo ended up in their pool.
Midland Co. residents cleaning up damage after storms roll through
City says no authorization given to remove items from UTPB fields
City: No authorization given to remove items from UTPB fields
Police lights.
Man dies after being pulled from Balmorhea State Park pool
Police lights.
Midland County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting

Latest News

Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Olympic champ Simone Biles withdraws from all-around competition
In this Jan. 16, 2020, file photo, Bob Odenkirk speaks at the AMC's "Better Call Saul" panel...
Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set
An accused stalker crashed a stolen SUV into the victim's home.
Caught on camera: Accused stalker crashes SUV into victim’s house
The council heard from OSA members who say they need that equipment back as soon as possible so...
City Council meets to discuss Odessa Sports Association members removing equipment from UTPB fields