Odessa police responding to multiple crashes along I-20

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Police are on the scene of multiple crashes along I-20 in Odessa on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Odessa Police Department, the eastbound lanes of I-20 between JBS Parkway and Grant are shut down for a crash involving two 18-wheelers.

Police say that westbound traffic on the interstate is ‘extremely slow’ because of the crashes.

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.

