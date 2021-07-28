Odessa police responding to multiple crashes along I-20
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Police are on the scene of multiple crashes along I-20 in Odessa on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Odessa Police Department, the eastbound lanes of I-20 between JBS Parkway and Grant are shut down for a crash involving two 18-wheelers.
Police say that westbound traffic on the interstate is ‘extremely slow’ because of the crashes.
Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.
Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.