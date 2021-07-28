Advertisement

Odessa police responding to multiple crashes along I-20

A crash involving two 18-wheelers shut down the eastbound lanes of I-20 in Odessa on Wednesday.
A crash involving two 18-wheelers shut down the eastbound lanes of I-20 in Odessa on Wednesday.(Daniel Alvarado/CBS7)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Police are on the scene of multiple crashes along I-20 in Odessa on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Odessa Police Department, the eastbound lanes of I-20 between JBS Parkway and Grant are shut down for a crash involving two 18-wheelers.

Police say that westbound traffic on the interstate is ‘extremely slow’ because of the crashes.

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Man dies after being pulled from Balmorhea State Park pool
Gavin Shubert.
Midlanders raise more than $20K for family who lost son in tragic accident
Christine Fesus, 34.
Woman charged with murdering homeless Houston-area woman
Luis Antonio Campos was charged with animal cruelty and given a $5,000 bond.
Heartbreaking: Dog chases vehicle after being dumped on the side of a Texas road
Mario Vizcaino.
Andrews man arrested on child sex crimes

Latest News

Big Bend National Park to now require masks inside all park buildings
Police lights.
“Mommy’s dead”: 3 Texas kids lead police to bleeding mother
Odessa police say this woman stole $1,975 worth of items from the Walmart on Loop 338.
Police searching for woman accused of stealing close to $2,000 worth of items from Odessa Walmart
El Paso man dies after being pulled from Balmorhea State Park Pool
El Paso man dies after being pulled from Balmorhea State Park Pool