Advertisement

“Mommy’s dead”: 3 Texas kids lead police to bleeding mother

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio police say three young children told an officer that “Mommy’s dead,” then led the officer to their home where their mother was bleeding from stab wounds in a bathtub.

The officer found the 4-, 5- and 8-year-old children wandering a heavily traveled street on San Antonio’s east side about 3 a.m. Tuesday.

When asked what they were doing out so late, they said, “Mommy’s dead” and “there’s blood everywhere.”

Officers were taken to the family apartment and found the bleeding woman. She’s hospitalized in serious condition.

Police are working to determine if the wounds were self-inflicted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Man dies after being pulled from Balmorhea State Park pool
Gavin Shubert.
Midlanders raise more than $20K for family who lost son in tragic accident
Christine Fesus, 34.
Woman charged with murdering homeless Houston-area woman
Luis Antonio Campos was charged with animal cruelty and given a $5,000 bond.
Heartbreaking: Dog chases vehicle after being dumped on the side of a Texas road
Mario Vizcaino.
Andrews man arrested on child sex crimes

Latest News

Odessa police say this woman stole $1,975 worth of items from the Walmart on Loop 338.
Police searching for woman accused of stealing close to $2,000 worth of items from Odessa Walmart
El Paso man dies after being pulled from Balmorhea State Park Pool
El Paso man dies after being pulled from Balmorhea State Park Pool
City Council meets to discuss Odessa Sports Association members removing equipment from UTPB...
City Council meets to discuss Odessa Sports Association members removing equipment from UTPB fields
West Texas Weather Forecast 7/28
West Texas Weather Forecast 7/28