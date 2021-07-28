City Council meets to discuss Odessa Sports Association members removing equipment from UTPB fields

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -

The conflict continues between UTPB and the Odessa Sports Association over the use of the school’s fields.

Odessa Sports Association members say throughout the 25 years they’ve been playing on UTPB’s property. They’ve invested hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment from goals to scoreboards and fences.

Since the association does not want to play under the college’s new lease agreement starting in September, they want to take that equipment back.

Members started pulling soccer goals last week after they were given false direction from a city official, but they stopped after the city ordered a cease and desist.

On Tuesday night, the city council discussed the matter and explained that property belongs to the city, so the council can decide if the equipment can be moved and by whom. Council members expressed interest in letting the association take back their goals and move them to Sherwood Park so they can get ready for the upcoming season.

However, they want to meet with UTPB first as a courtesy to make sure everyone’s on the same page before anything is removed. It was disappointing news for the association.

“We have league games that start in two weeks If they delay very much then we won’t get our stuff in for our league to play,” Soccer Association President Tom Martinez said. “If the council is really concerned about the youth of Odessa playing sports, then we need to get this done so we can play.”

The soccer association plans to take back 72 goals and have them installed in Sherwood Park. Between the other associations, there’s a lot of other pieces they want to reclaim including buildings, scoreboards, fences and other machinery.

We’ll continue to follow this story as it keeps developing.

