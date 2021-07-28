Advertisement

Big Spring native named to ERCOT Board Selection Committee

(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KOSA) - A Big Spring native will have a hand in putting together the board of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.

Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick announced Wednesday that G. Brint Ryan was one of three people appointed to the ERCOT Board Selection Committee.

“Brint Ryan is one of the most successful business leaders in Texas and the nation. He has significant experience working with search firms and directly hiring high-level staff around the world. He is perfect for this crucial appointment to select members of the ERCOT Board,” said Lt. Governor Patrick in a statement.

Ryan, who now lives in Dallas, runs Ryan LLC, a global tax consulting firm.

Back in 2006, Ryan purchased Hotel Settles and invested $30 million in its renovation.

