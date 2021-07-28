Advertisement

Big Bend National Park to now require masks inside all park buildings

(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIG BEND, Texas (KOSA) - Heads up for anyone heading to Big Bend.

Big Bend National Park announced Wednesday that it will require visitors to wear a mask inside all park buildings.

The decision was made based on guidance from the CDC and the Department of the Interior on ‘areas of substantial or high Covid-19 transmission.’ BBNP cites Brewster County as having a high rate of transmission in the announcement.

Rules on mask use at the park could change in the future if transmission rates drop.

Consistent with CDC and Department of the Interior guidance regarding areas of substantial or high Covid-19...

Posted by Big Bend National Park on Wednesday, July 28, 2021

