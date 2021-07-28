Big Bend National Park to now require masks inside all park buildings

BIG BEND, Texas (KOSA) - Heads up for anyone heading to Big Bend.

Big Bend National Park announced Wednesday that it will require visitors to wear a mask inside all park buildings.

The decision was made based on guidance from the CDC and the Department of the Interior on ‘areas of substantial or high Covid-19 transmission.’ BBNP cites Brewster County as having a high rate of transmission in the announcement.

Rules on mask use at the park could change in the future if transmission rates drop.

