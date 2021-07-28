Basin PBS hosting back-to-school festival

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Jay Hendricks was joined by Danielle Castle of Basin PBS to discuss their upcoming back-to-school festival.

The following comes from Basin PBS:

Basin PBS is so excited to announce our Back to School Festival happening this Saturday, July 31 beginning at 5pm in Centennial Park Midland. We’ll be hosting over 30 local nonprofits servicing families and children of the Permian Basin, live entertainment, food trucks and more. The first 400 children will also receive a FREE backpack from ATMOS Energy. Plus we’ll end the night with one last Movie in the Park beginning at 8:45pm when we screen Monsters University!

