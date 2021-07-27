Advertisement

XTO Energy hosts charity golf tournament

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - First Tee West Texas, along with the Boy Scouts Buffalo Trail Council, received major donations thanks to XTO Energy.

A charity golf tournament organized by XTO Energy allowed them to give both organizations $8,000 each.

The tournament was created in memory of Jack Mohr, who was a longtime employee of the company.

Mohr was an Eagle Scout who came from a long family tradition of scouting.

It’s because of his mentorship of young kids in the community that the other check went to First Tee,w which teaches life skills through the game of golf.

