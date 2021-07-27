Advertisement

Scenic Mountain Medical Center to hold drive-thru vaccine clinic

Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring, Texas.
Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring, Texas.(SMMC)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - COVID-19 vaccines will be available to the public in Big Spring later this week.

Scenic Mountain Medical Center will be holding a drive-thru vaccine clinic on Thursday, July 29, from 3-6 p.m.

The clinic will be located at Whatley Plaza at 1601 West 11th Place.

Vaccines will be offered, while supplies last, for anyone ages 12 and up. Both first and second doses will be available.

