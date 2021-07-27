Scenic Mountain Medical Center to hold drive-thru vaccine clinic

BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - COVID-19 vaccines will be available to the public in Big Spring later this week.

Scenic Mountain Medical Center will be holding a drive-thru vaccine clinic on Thursday, July 29, from 3-6 p.m.

The clinic will be located at Whatley Plaza at 1601 West 11th Place.

Vaccines will be offered, while supplies last, for anyone ages 12 and up. Both first and second doses will be available.

