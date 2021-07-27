Advertisement

Midland’s Natalie Hinds wins Olympic bronze medal

Natalie Hinds poster at COM Aquatics in Midland
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland native Natalie Hinds and the United States women’s 4x100 freestyle relay took third place on Saturday night in the Olympic swimming competition. Hinds is a 2012 graduate of Midland High School making her first Olympic appearance.

Hinds swam the third leg of the relay and put the U.S. in 2nd place, before handing off to Simone Manuel.

Australia took the gold, and Canada won silver.

It is possible that Hinds will swim on more relays later this week. Stay tuned to CBS7 for updates.

