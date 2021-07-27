Advertisement

Midlanders raise more than $20K for family who lost son in tragic accident

Gavin Shubert.
Gavin Shubert.(Courtesy Photo)
By Kate Porter
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - West Texans are stepping up to help the family of a Midland teen who was killed in an ATV accident.

In just one day, the Midland community raised more than $19,000 for the family of Gavin Shubert.

Friends of the family say the community response shows how much Gavin meant to the people who knew him.

Gavin loved sports - He was involved in baseball and football. Now, his sports family is working on ways to honor his memory.

His former baseball coach, Eric Neatherlin, says Gavin was the kind of kid that every coach wants on their team, one that’s always positive no matter the situation.

“He made whatever room he was in much brighter,” said Neatherlin.

The GoFundMe campaign for Gavin’s family has already raised more than $23,000. Its original goal was just $20,000.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies drivers killed in Ector County crash
The cover of the Welch's outdoor gazebo ended up in their pool.
Midland Co. residents cleaning up damage after storms roll through
City says no authorization given to remove items from UTPB fields
City: No authorization given to remove items from UTPB fields
Police lights.
Midland County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting
Accident sends car crashing into Odessa home
Accident sends car crashing into Odessa home

Latest News

XTO Energy hosts charity golf tournament
XTO Energy hosts charity golf tournament
XTO Energy hosts charity golf tournament
XTO Energy hosts charity golf tournament
This April 10, 2018 photo provided by the Texas Military Department shows a soldier from the...
Governor orders Texas National Guard to assist in making border arrests
Police lights.
Man dies after being pulled from Balmorhea State Park pool