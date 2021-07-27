Midlanders raise more than $20K for family who lost son in tragic accident

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - West Texans are stepping up to help the family of a Midland teen who was killed in an ATV accident.

In just one day, the Midland community raised more than $19,000 for the family of Gavin Shubert.

Friends of the family say the community response shows how much Gavin meant to the people who knew him.

Gavin loved sports - He was involved in baseball and football. Now, his sports family is working on ways to honor his memory.

His former baseball coach, Eric Neatherlin, says Gavin was the kind of kid that every coach wants on their team, one that’s always positive no matter the situation.

“He made whatever room he was in much brighter,” said Neatherlin.

The GoFundMe campaign for Gavin’s family has already raised more than $23,000. Its original goal was just $20,000.

