Advertisement

Man dies after being pulled from Balmorhea State Park pool

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALMORHEA, Texas (KOSA) - A man died over the weekend after being pulled out of the Balmorhea State Park pool.

The victim has been identified as Daniel Angelest, 57, of El Paso.

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, staff at the park were notified at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday about a swimmer who was found unresponsive in the pool.

Park visitors and staff performed CPR on Angelest until EMTs arrived and took over.

Angelest was taken to the Reeves County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies drivers killed in Ector County crash
The cover of the Welch's outdoor gazebo ended up in their pool.
Midland Co. residents cleaning up damage after storms roll through
City says no authorization given to remove items from UTPB fields
City: No authorization given to remove items from UTPB fields
Police lights.
Midland County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting
Accident sends car crashing into Odessa home
Accident sends car crashing into Odessa home

Latest News

Mario Vizcaino.
Andrews man arrested on child sex crimes
Andrews man charged with abusing a child
Andrews man charged with abusing a child
Christine Fesus, 34.
Woman charged with murdering homeless Houston-area woman
West Texas Weather Forecast 7/27
West Texas Weather Forecast 7/27