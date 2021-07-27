Hogan Park redevelopment moving forward

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Plans for the redevelopment of Hogan Park in Midland are moving forward.

In a meeting Tuesday morning, Midland’s City Council agreed to work with the Luck Design Team on the park’s improvements and new construction.

They also voted to allocate more than $2 million to the project from the Parks Bond Projects Fund.

The redevelopment of Hogan park is part of Midland’s master plan to preserve green spaces around the city.

The proposed improvements will include walking paths, a splash pad and a food truck court.

Councilwoman Lori Blong says that the project should be completed by the spring of 2024 if everything goes according to plan.

