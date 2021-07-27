Advertisement

Hogan Park redevelopment moving forward

By Kate Porter
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Plans for the redevelopment of Hogan Park in Midland are moving forward.

In a meeting Tuesday morning, Midland’s City Council agreed to work with the Luck Design Team on the park’s improvements and new construction.

They also voted to allocate more than $2 million to the project from the Parks Bond Projects Fund.

The redevelopment of Hogan park is part of Midland’s master plan to preserve green spaces around the city.

The proposed improvements will include walking paths, a splash pad and a food truck court.

Councilwoman Lori Blong says that the project should be completed by the spring of 2024 if everything goes according to plan.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
DPS identifies drivers killed in Ector County crash
The cover of the Welch's outdoor gazebo ended up in their pool.
Midland Co. residents cleaning up damage after storms roll through
City says no authorization given to remove items from UTPB fields
City: No authorization given to remove items from UTPB fields
Police lights.
Midland County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting
Accident sends car crashing into Odessa home
Accident sends car crashing into Odessa home

Latest News

Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring, Texas.
Scenic Mountain Medical Center to hold drive-thru vaccine clinic
Hogan Park redevelopment moving forward
Hogan Park redevelopment moving forward
Midland College.
Midland College now offering free GED courses
INTERVIEW: Midland College offering GED courses
INTERVIEW: Midland College offering GED courses