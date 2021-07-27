Andrews man arrested on child sex crimes

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - An Andrews man has been arrested after authorities say he sexually abused a child, the Andrews County News reports.

Mario Vizcaino has been charged with four counts of Continous Sexual Abuse of a Child under 14.

The crimes reportedly happened in 2011, 2014, 2016 and 2018.

Vizcaino was arrested by deputies and booked into the Andrews County Jail on Monday.

His bond has been set at $400,000.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.