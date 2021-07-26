Advertisement

New landfill opening in Big Spring

Garbage & recycling.(MGN)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIG SPRING, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Big Spring will be opening a new landfill this week.

The Big Sandy Landfill, located at 3601 Old Colorado City Highway, will be opening on Wednesday, July 28.

Its hours will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The landfill will be closed on Sunday.

The East FM 700 Landfill will be closing permanently on Tuesday, July 27 at 5 p.m.

All waste from the public and commercial companies will need to be taken to the new landfill.

