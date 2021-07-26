Advertisement

Midland County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One person was killed in a shooting last week in Midland County.

According to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened in the 3400 block of County Road 1216 on Thursday evening.

The sheriff’s office says that one person was killed. Their identity has not been released at this time.

No suspects have been named at this time.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

CBS7 will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

