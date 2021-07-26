Advertisement

KMB reminding Midlanders to clean up after gender reveal parties

Confetti left behind from a gender reveal party at Hogan Park.
Confetti left behind from a gender reveal party at Hogan Park.
By Kate Porter
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - One of the most precious moments for a new parent is finding out if that growing baby is a boy or a girl.

People come up with creative ways to reveal the gender, including confetti-filled balloons, but what happens to the litter when the celebration is over.

Keep Midland Beautiful was out at Hogan Park teaching kids about the dangers of litter when they came across confetti from a gender reveal party.

Plastic cutouts saying ‘It’s a boy’ and blue confetti was scattered all over the ground. Tamara Pruessner, KMB’s Education and Outreach Director, says the littler can take years to decompose if it ever decomposes at all.

“If it’s done around a lake or a river like the rains we had last night push all the water into the runoffs and canals then that water is also feeding into ponds where there’s ducks, fish, turtles. Those animals can and will eat that kind of stuff.”

Pruessner says celebrating big moments is great, but it’s important to leave the area better than you found it.

“If we had taken the time to go and pick up after our celebration, the park is in better use for other people to use. You don’t walk into the park and think this is gross. You don’t see that. You don’t see dead animals from all the litter.”

Keep Midland Beautiful isn’t saying stop having gender reveal parties. They’re just looking to remind people to be aware of their surroundings and to pick up after themselves.

“We fully believe that no one wants to hurt Mother Nature or the earth or keep Midland dirty or littered or anything like that. Nobody wants to do that. We just get caught up in the celebration if we just remember a little bit, it goes a long, long way.”

Pruessner says there are biodegradable options to confetti and plastic cutouts that will keep the celebrations safe for the environment.

