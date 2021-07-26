DPS identifies drivers killed in Ector County crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Two people were killed in a crash in Ector County over the weekend.

The victims have been identified as Gilberto Uresti, 68, of Horizon City, and Jose Alonso-Montelongo, 58, of Del Rio, Texas.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash on State Highway 302, 17 miles east of Kermit, at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a fiery crash involving two 18-wheelers. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS says that Uresti was traveling east on SH 302 while Montelongo was traveling west. A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the two trucks crashed head-on in a construction zone. Both trucks then caught on fire.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.