Advertisement

DPS identifies drivers killed in Ector County crash

Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)
Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle. (CBS 7 File Photo)(KOSA)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Two people were killed in a crash in Ector County over the weekend.

The victims have been identified as Gilberto Uresti, 68, of Horizon City, and Jose Alonso-Montelongo, 58, of Del Rio, Texas.

According to DPS, troopers responded to a crash on State Highway 302, 17 miles east of Kermit, at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they found a fiery crash involving two 18-wheelers. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS says that Uresti was traveling east on SH 302 while Montelongo was traveling west. A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the two trucks crashed head-on in a construction zone. Both trucks then caught on fire.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Police lights.
Midland County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting
City says no authorization given to remove items from UTPB fields
City: No authorization given to remove items from UTPB fields
Mario Lara.
Arrest made in Midland shooting
Police say these suspects assaulted Sonic employees and later threatened them with a rifle.
Police searching for suspects who threatened Sonic employees with a rifle

Latest News

Garbage & recycling.
New landfill opening in Big Spring
Accident sends car crashing into Odessa home
Accident sends car crashing into Odessa home
Accident sends car crashing into Odessa home
Accident sends car crashing into Odessa home
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Midland County
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Midland County